Purdue's Zach Edey unable to make money through NIL deals in America

Zach Edey , a player for Purdue , is unable to make money through NIL deals in America due to his student visa . However, he can accept NIL money if the work was done outside of the country.

Zach Edey Purdue NIL Deals Student Visa

