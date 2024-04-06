Purdue's Zach Edey frustrated with US law preventing him from capitalizing on NIL deals

Purdue 's star center Zach Edey expressed his frustration with United States law that prevents the Canadian-born player from capitalizing on NIL (name, likeness and image) deals on American soil. 'I feel like I'm missing out on a lot of money,' Edey said Friday at the Final Four via ESPN. Edey, who is a two-time AP Player of the Year, is not legally allowed to profit through NIL opportunities that take place in America due to the fact that he is attending Purdue on a student visa .
However, Edey is able to cash in on NIL deals that take place in his home country of Canada or wherever else he or the Boilermakers travel abroad. As a result, Purdue's big man has been able to garner passive income from jersey sales. Nonetheless, Edey shared that he hopes the law will eventually be revised so that international players will be able to make a profit while in the States. 'I hope they change it in the future,' he said. 'I obviously lost out on a lot of money this yea
