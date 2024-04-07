Purdue Defeats North Carolina State, Advances to NCAA Final

Purdue keeps dream alive while snuffing out North Carolina State ’s, getting 20 points and 12 rebounds from Zach Edey in a 63-50 victory Saturday that placed the Boilermakers a win from their first NCAA title. N.C. State poked and jabbed at the 7-foot-4 Edey and gave him fits over his 40 minutes on the floor, but he still dominated the battle of big men against 6-9, 275-pound Wolfpack forward DJ Burns Jr., who labored to eight points and four assists.
DJ Horne led the 11th-seeded Wolfpack with 20 points. Purdue (34-4) moves on to Monday night’s final to play the winner of the later game between Alabama and defending champion UConn. N.C. State (26-15) ended its season two victories shy of a repeat of 1983, when it came through in nine straight must-win games to capture one of history’s most unlikely titles. Some might call this run by top-seeded Purdue unlikely, to
Purdue North Carolina State NCAA Victory Zach Edey DJ Burns Jr. DJ Horne Basketball
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »
Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »
Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »