Purdue Defeats N.C. State in Men's Final Four Matchup

The clock struck midnight on N.C. State ’s Cinderella story Saturday night, and Purdue put away the Wolfpack in a men’s Final Four matchup, 63-50. Purdue will play in the national championship game for the first time since 1969. The Boilermakers only had a six-point lead over the Wolfpack at the half. But they were able to maintain that lead and thwart any chance of an N.C. State comeback. Purdue kept N.C. State ’s scoring in check, limiting the Wolfpack to two players in double figures.

'This is the one we’ve been talking about all year. This is the one I’ve been talking about for four years now,' Purdue star Zach Edey told Tracy Wolfson of CBS. 'To be able to play in that and accept that challenge next game. Whoever comes out of that next game is gonna be a great team, but we’re gonna lock in on our game plan and execute.' Edey finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. It was the fifth double-double of the postseason

Purdue N.C. State Men's Final Four National Championship Game Basketball Zach Edey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Final Four odds: Alabama-UConn, NC State-Purdue odds, linesThe Final Four matchups are set, and the top seeds are big favorites. Check out the updated odds, along with insight from John Fanta.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

UConn, Purdue, Alabama, NC State ride transfer portal additions straight into the Final FourReigning national champion Connecticut, Purdue, Alabama and North Carolina State all made their Final Four push with help from the transfer portal. Each school added at least one fifth-year player after last season. Adding transfers has provided a jolt of experienced help for all four teams. The Huskies added guard Cam Spencer to a starting role.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

2024 Final Four odds, preview & picks: UConn vs. Alabama, N.C. State vs. Purdue oddsThe green flag drops on the Toyota Owners 400 on Easter Sunday night at Richmond Raceway

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

NC State vs Purdue Predictions, Final Four Picks, and Odds for Saturday’s MatchupFinal Four picks, odds, and predictions for NC State Wolfpack vs Purdue Boilermakers. March Madness picks, including best bet and SGP.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

UConn, Purdue, Alabama, NC State ride transfer portal additions straight into the Final FourConnecticut and Purdue needed the right fit. Alabama needed more bodies. North Carolina State had big holes to fill in the backcourt.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

March Madness Final Four odds, early picks: UConn vs. Alabama, NC State vs. PurdueAcross two weeks and 64 basketball games, we’ve reached the final three-game set of the 2024 college basketball season.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »