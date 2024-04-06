Purdue Center Zach Edey Shines in Final Four

Edey has been one of the best college basketball players in the nation over the past few years. Here's what you need to know about 'The Big Maple.' Purdue C Zach Edey shoots during the Final Four , Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) GLENDALE, Ariz. — As Purdue and N.C.
State have been playing in the Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, there has been one player catching the attention of the nation: Purdue center Edey has been catching the attention of the nation over the past two seasons as he has led the Boilermakers to two straight NCAA Tournaments and now, to the Final Four and earned many awards along the way. win the AP's Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons Edey led the nation in scoring (25 points per game), total points (926), field goals made (312), free throw attempts (424), free throws made (301) and offensive rebounds per game (4.7) this seaso
Purdue Zach Edey Final Four College Basketball NCAA Tournaments Awards Scoring Player Of The Year
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »