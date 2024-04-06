Purdue Basketball Star Zach Edey Calls for Change in U.S. Laws on Name, Image, and Likeness Deals

Purdue men’s basketball star Zach Edey expresses frustration over not being able to participate in name, image, and likeness deals in the U.S. due to his Canadian citizenship. Edey hopes that U.S. laws will change in the future to allow international athletes like him to benefit from NIL opportunities.

