Purdue Advances to NCAA Tournament Championship Game

The top-seeded Boilermakers defeated No. 11 seed North Carolina State , 63-50, in the Final Four to advance to the NCAA tournament championship game . Center Zach Edey led the charge with 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Purdue will face the winner of Connecticut and Alabama in the final.

