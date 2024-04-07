Purdue Advances to NCAA Final After Beating North Carolina State

Purdue 's men's basketball team is one win away from winning their first NCAA title after defeating North Carolina State in the Final Four . Zach Edey 's 20 points and 12 rebounds led the Boilermakers to a 63-50 victory.

Despite facing tough defense, Edey outperformed Wolfpack's DJ Burns Jr. who scored only eight points. DJ Horne was the top scorer for N.C. State with 20 points. Purdue will face the winner of the Alabama vs UConn game in the final on Monday night.

Purdue NCAA Basketball Final Four North Carolina State Victory Zach Edey

