Pumpkin and Kale Lasagna: A Perfect Fall Dish

Whether you love or hate the pumpkin spiceification of flavor, it’s easy to forget that pumpkin — as an ingredient, a winter squash variety, a flavor profile — stands alone. There are so many good dishes one can make with the winter squash that aren’t latte-adjacent, and many of them will make you forget the concept of pumpkin spice even existed (if that’s what you want, anyway).

From pies to soups to pastas, pumpkin is not just a companion to pie spices — in these Eater editor-approved recipes, you’ll see that it’s the real star of fall. Molly Krebs, Spices in my DNA If pumpkin can lean too sweet and kale too bitter, then pumpkin and kale is the combination that would have even Goldilocks coming back for seconds. I especially like the pairing in a lasagna that’s tinged with warming spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. The lightly cooked-down greens add some liveliness and a little chew to what is otherwise a soft, cozy pile of pasta and cheese — perfect for a colder nigh





