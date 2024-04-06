Pulisic scores 10th goal as AC Milan beat Lecce

American Christian Pulisic scored his 10th goal of the season with a sublime strike in AC Milan's 3-0 victory over Lecce in Serie A . Pulisic surpassed his previous record of 9 goals with Chelsea in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign. The winger has also scored 3 goals in Europe, surpassing his overall best tally in a season. Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leão also found the net against Lecce , who played the entire second half with 10 men after Nikola Krstović's red card.

Milan even had the luxury of making changes in the second half as they face Roma in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. Roma will later face Lazio in the capital derby. Second-placed Milan closed the gap on leaders Inter Milan to 11 points before the Nerazzurri face Udinese on Monday. Lecce remains 4 points away from the relegation zone

Pulisic AC Milan Lecce Serie A Goal Victory

