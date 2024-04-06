Pulisic reaches 10 goals in a season for the first time in AC Milan's victory over Lecce

American Christian Pulisic reached 10 goals for the first time in a season after his sublime strike in AC Milan's 3-0 victory over Lecce in Serie A on Saturday. Pulisic scored early to surpass his previous record of nine goals with Chelsea in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign. The winger also has three goals in Europe and has already surpassed his overall best tally in a season.

Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leão also scored against Lecce, who played the entire second half with 10 players after Nikola Krstović's red card. Milan even managed to make changes in the second half as they will face Roma in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. Roma will later face Lazio in the capital derby. Second-placed Milan reduced the gap with leaders Inter Milan to 11 points before Nerazzurri face Udinese on Monday. Lecce remains four points away from the relegation zone

Christian Pulisic AC Milan Lecce Serie A Goals Victory

