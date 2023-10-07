The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.SAINT PAUL, Minn.

Pukki set a club record with his effort for Minnesota United (10-12-11), helping the team keep its playoff hopes alive. Darwin Quintero scored three goals in a 2018 match to set the previous mark. Pukki scored in the 45th minute to give Minnesota United a 2-1 lead at halftime. He added goals in the 60th, 67th and 76th minutes, giving him 10 goals in just 12 starts and 13 appearances for the club this season. Emanuel Reynoso had an assist on Pukki’s first netter. His second goal was unassisted.

Tyler Boyd scored for a seventh time this season to pull the Galaxy (8-13-11) even at 1-1. Dejan Joveljic scored his fifth goal of the season, unassisted in the 82nd minute to complete the scoring.MATCHDAY: Arsenal hosts Manchester City in Premier League. Barcelona without Lewandowski at GranadaThe Galaxy lead the all-time series 7-3-4. headtopics.com

The Galaxy return home to host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Minnesota United returns to action on Oct. 21 at Sporting Kansas City.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Minnesota United hosts the LA Galaxy in Western Conference actionMinnesota United and the LA Galaxy hit the pitch in conference play.

Minnesota United FC dismiss Adrian Heath, only coach in team history since 2017Minnesota United FC has dismissed Adrian Heath, the only head coach in the MLS team's history. Heath was hired in November 2016 before starting MLS play the next year. The Loons are 9-12-11 and in 12th place in the Western Conference. Heath led the Loons to four playoff appearances and reached the Western Conference finals in 2020. Assistant coach Sean McCauley will serve as interim coach for the final two regular-season games.

MLB Twins vs Astros Box Score - Oct 07, 2023Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros MLB game box score for Oct 07, 2023.

Giraffe poop seized at Minnesota airport from woman planning to make necklace out of itThe woman brought a box of giraffe feces from Kenya to the U.S., according to customs officials. It was seized and destroyed.

US Customs officials seize giraffe feces from woman at Minnesota airportFederal customs agents pooh-poohed the plans of an Iowa woman who wanted to make jewelry from giraffe feces she picked up on a trip to Kenya and brought back to the U.S. in her luggage.

Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins ALDS Game 1: TV channel, time, live stream (10/7/23)Stream movies and TV live online.