Publisher and reporter indicted for revealing grand jury secrets

The publisher and a reporter for the Atmore News were both indicted on a charge of revealing grand jury secrets. No future court dates have been set.





Should newspaper publishers serve on school boards? How an Alabama case is sparking ethical debateAn ethical debate has sparked after the publisher of The Atmore News was arrested and indicted on charges related to her dual roles as a publisher and school board member.

Archibald: Assault on free press not just in Kansas anymoreThere is a lot about this Atmore case that stinks.

Local Alabama newspaper publisher, reporter arrested for reporting confidential grand jury informationAtmore News owner Sherry Digmon and reporter Donald Fletcher were arrested and charged with revealing information about a grand jury probe involving the local school system.

