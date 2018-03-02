Psychotic Study Claims Bricks Are Everywhere

A psychotic study authored by deranged researchers at the University of Pennsylvania confirmed Thursday that “the bricks…the bricks are goddamned everywhere.

” Written in a reported four days, the 20,000-page document states that all we have to do is open our goddamn eyes because the bricks have been right in front of our faces the whole time, and later goes on to say that the bricks are not our friends, that they never were our friends, and that if they act like they want to be our friends they are lying. More and more bricks are coming, the report states. “Look all around you, really look, and you will see the bricks,” the study read in part, adding that, no matter how hard one tries, there is no escaping the bricks. “Once you see them, they are there forever. Gawking at you. Knowing that they have the upper hand. Sprint as fast as you can to the nearest park to get away from the bricks, turn around, and the bricks will be there. Or were they there the entire time?” “Bricks,” the psychotic report continued. “Bricks everywher

