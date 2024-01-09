Psychedelics Take Center Stage at South by Southwest 2024

Our society's rapid adoption of powerful tools that may drastically alter the way we live will be a trending topic at South by Southwest 2024. I'm not talking about artificial intelligence, but rather magic mushrooms, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine. SXSW's Psychedelics track is one of the March Conference's growing sectors.

Programming includes 30-plus panels, sessions, and meetups ranging from a discussion about psychedelics in end-of-life care to a presentation about policy reform from Rick Doblin, a popular guest, to panels where venture capitalists brainstorm funding research & development for illicit substances to gain FDA approval. SXSW has been turned on to psychoactive substances for five years, launching a Cannabis track in 2018, then minting a Psychedelics section last year. "When we added Psychedelics it immediately almost doubled attendance from what Cannabis had been receiving," says Adam Wode, Conference programming manager for SXS





AustinChronicle » / 🏆 593. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Aims to Spark Early Majority in EV AdoptionThe 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is designed to minimize risks and appeal to the Early Majority stage of EV adoption. It features a bold yet familiar design and practical interior. Hi headtopics.com administrator, Thanks for the informative post!

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

The Changing Landscape of TV in 2024 and BeyondThe cyclical conclusion of what we’ve come to know as Peak TV intersected with an unprecedented, production-halting strike by two key industry guilds wanting proper compensation and protections against whatever is coming next. None of this meant there was a lack of new programming, mind you, but it led to unusually staggered release windows and more high-profile unscripted and international offerings than ever before. Plus, there was a run of series finales for some of the more acclaimed shows of the past decade, climaxing in that wild week in whichIt’s too soon to necessarily know what TV will look like in 2024 or 2025, but I’m confident the basic answer will be “different,” and not just because so many of the shows that have anchored my recent Top 10 lists —No, there definitely was not a lack of programming this year, much less a lack of top-notch programming

Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »

New Laws in Effect for New Jersey in 2024A number of bills have been signed into law in recent months that are in effect for New Jersey in 2024. The new laws include a raise in the Garden State's minimum wage, an expansion for 'Safe Haven' laws, a new pathway for becoming a teacher and the 'Seinfeld Bill' targeting telemarketers.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

CRU Releases Top 10 Sustainability Predictions for Commodity Markets in 2024Global mining and metals sector consultancy CRU has released its top 10 sustainability predictions for commodity markets in 2024, covering topics that were already hot this year. These include reporting standards, nature conservation, climate action, carbon pricing and critical raw materials. As reporting pressures increase, companies need to prepare for a range of new and expanded reporting requirements both in scope and quantity. CRU warns that standards are increasingly overlapping, which mean that transition planning is critical to navigating policy uncertainty and liability risk. There are increasingly significant risks for organizations or supply chains that operate across multiple jurisdictions. For policy makers, the more standards diverge, the more they could raise costs and create reporting fatigue, the analysts say.Businesses will increasingly need to begin to monitor and prepare for legislation on nature and biodiversity.

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump from 2024 BallotThe Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, marking the first such legal move in U.S. history. The mayor's office and city leaders remain quiet on the topic, while the public raises questions about public safety and the Safer 6th Street Initiative.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Colorado Supreme Court Rules Trump Ineligible for 2024 BallotThe Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible for the state's 2024 presidential ballot due to his role in the attempted Jan. 6 overthrow of the federal government. The decision is stayed until Jan. 4 or until the U.S. Supreme Court takes up the matter.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »