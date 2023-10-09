Psaki clashes with GOP Rep. over Biden unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian assets before Hamas terror attack

In the wake of horrific attacks across Israel, Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., spared with President Biden’s former press secretary about the administration unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian assets. The terror group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday resulting in over 1,000 Israelis being murdered. At least 11 Americans have also been killed in the attacks.

ISRAEL HIT WITH ‘HUGE ROCKET BARRAGE’ AS WARNING SIRENS BLARE ACROSS COUNTRY 'The bottom line is, when you are releasing sanctioned funds, that goes to Iran, ultimately, okay, whether you want to say it is to purchase food, and clothing, and other humanitarian relief, the bottom line is, money is fungible.

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd suspends long-shot GOP 2024 presidential bid, endorses Nikki HaleyFormer Texas congressman Will Hurd has suspended his Republican presidential bid, abandoning a brief campaign built on criticizing Donald Trump at a time when his party seems even more determined to embrace the former president

