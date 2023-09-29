PS5 and PS4 Copy One of Steam's Best Features in New Update

The PlayStation Store on PS4 and PS5 has been updated with a long overdue feature. On the actual PS4 and PS5 consoles, users can now leave reviews for PS4 and PS5 games. The only requirement to leave a review is that you own said game, digitally.

Unfortunately, owning a retail copy isn't enough so if you buy all your games at retail you're not going to be able to interact with this feature, at least in its current form.

Meanwhile, to leave a review you will need to open the PlayStation Store on your console, find a game you want to leave a review for, and then select"View Product." And the rest is self-explanatory. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this is the final product of this new feature or a work-in-progress for PlayStation. It would be helpful if you could read the user reviews like you can on Steam, but there is no option for this. Right now, it's just a simple star system.

There's no word of whether or not PlayStation plans on monitoring this new user reviews system. In the modern era of gaming, review bombing for reasons unrelated to the actual game are quite common. Many other platforms have methods to counter these organized efforts.

