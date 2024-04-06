Proxy advisers urge Bank of America to split CEO and chairman roles

Proxy advisers Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) have urged Bank of America to split the CEO and chairman roles held by Brian Moynihan . Glass Lewis stated that having an independent chair of the board is preferable to a single individual leading both the board and the executive team.

Bank of America appointed Moynihan as CEO in 2009 and as chair in 2014. The advisers also recently urged Goldman Sachs to split its CEO and chair roles.

Proxy Advisers Bank Of America CEO Chairman Brian Moynihan Glass Lewis Institutional Shareholder Services Goldman Sachs

