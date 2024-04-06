Providing Compassionate Care at the End of Life

My alarm goes off at 7:00 a.m. I wake up eager to begin my journey from Florida to South Carolina to serve as an end-of-life doula for my dear friend, Phillip, and to support his caregiver, Diane. As I hit the road, the sun rises, casting a golden hue over the highway. With the windows down, the fresh morning air fills the car, bringing me a sense of calm and purpose. This journey is about providing compassionate care and support to those facing the end of life.
Everyone deserves a good death experience, one filled with love, support, and dignity. Upon calling Diane to let her know I am on my way, she shares that Phillip eagerly anticipates my visit, cherishing our moments of companionship, comfort, and support. Arriving, I find Phillip in his transformed bedroom, now with a hospice bed, but his art supplies and writer's desk remain, a testament to his creative spirit. Diane, mindful of Phillip's love for art, has placed a beautiful mural on his wall
