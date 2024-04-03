Protests over Gaza conflict reach the White House

President Joe Biden faced protests over the conflict in Gaza, including one inside the White House. During a private meeting, a Palestinian American doctor walked out and presented Biden with a letter from an orphaned girl in Rafah.

Biden's response was muted. His support for Israel's military operations has angered Muslim Americans.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

White House says Israel lacks ‘coherent and sustainable strategy’ in GazaPresident Biden summoned senior Israeli military, intelligence and humanitarian officials to Washington for consultations over Israel’s plans to launch a major military operation in Rafah.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Angry over Gaza, Chicago Palestinian leaders refuse to meet with White House officialsChicago Palestinian leaders refuse to meet with White House officials

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

US Airman on Hunger Strike at White House Over GazaA U.S. Air Force member is conducting a hunger strike outside the White House to protest the war in Gaza, Military.com reported

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

The White House plans a smaller Ramadan gathering as the war in Gaza continuesWhite House officials appear to be trying to hold an event that will both reflect the somber mood in the Muslim community because of the war and also curb the possibility of protests.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Talks resume on bringing Israeli officials to U.S. to discuss Gaza operation, the White House saysTalks have restarted aimed at bringing top Israeli officials to Washington to discuss potential military operations in Gaza, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planned visit this week because he was angry about the U.S. vote on a U.N. cease-fire resolution, the White House said Wednesday.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Talks resume on bringing Israeli officials to U.S. to discuss Gaza operation, White House saysTalks have restarted aimed at bringing top Israeli officials to Washington to discuss potential military operations in Gaza.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »