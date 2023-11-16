Protests Emerge Against Univision for Rejecting Biden Ads and Airing Trump Interview

Major Latino advocacy groups and actor John Leguizamo are protesting against Univision for rejecting Biden ads and airing an interview with Trump. Leguizamo called for a boycott of the network. The pushback comes after a Nov. 7 interview with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.





In Univision interview, Trump reveals his pitch to Latino votersJulio Ricardo Varela is the founder of Latino Rebels and an award-winning journalist.

Latino Advocacy Groups and John Leguizamo Protest Against UnivisionUnivision faced growing backlash for its handling of a recent interview with Donald Trump, as major Latino advocacy groups delivered a letter of protest to the network’s executives and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus prepared to request a meeting.

Latino voters warn Biden that life was better under Trump: ‘Lot of frustration’Latino voters said that President Biden has made life more difficult for workers, noting that gas, food and other inflation has increased financial pressure.

Trump leading Biden in 5 key battleground states as voters cringe at Biden’s age: pollFormer President Donald Trump holds leads in five of six battleground states as voters overwhelmingly reject President Biden due to his age, according to a poll.

Romney: 2020 election was between an 'awful person or awful policies.' Is 2024 a repeat?A Biden-Trump rematch could pit economic and foreign policy against a potential Trump conviction.

Trump's Week Of Gaffes: Biden And DeSantis Highlight Trump's MistakesI cover national politics, with a focus on elections and the White House. Prior to joining Forbes, I wrote about New York politics for City & State magazine and The New York Post. I am based in New York City.

