Protests and calls for transparency after police fatally shoot man outside his Alabama home

SKIP TO CONTENTNFL head of security sounds alarm as drone incidents on the rise at games01:44U.S. to send military assets closer to Israel, Pentagon announcesMounting questions about future U.S. aid for Israel as fighting ragesU.S. officials follow latest developments after Hamas attack on IsraelFallout over state intel failure after surprise attack on IsraelSecurity at U.S.

synagogues and mosques ramps up as attacks escalate in Israel and Gaza StripNetanyahu vows to avenge attack by Hamas as conflict escalates across regionVermont woman found dead along hiking trail, search for suspect underwayTexting 911 can be the safer option sometimes – but your location may not be as accurate03:00CopiedOutrage is growing in Alabama after police fatally shot 39-year-old Steve...

Read more:

NBCNews »

Alabama Arise hopes to expand Medicaid in the upcoming legislative sessionAlabama Arise unveils its 2024 roadmap for change in Alabama ahead of next years legislative session.

Talking effect of new Alabama congressional districtsThe new map that went into effect Thursday changed political dynamics drastically for southeast Alabama.

Saving Selma: Clean up efforts move forward at cemetery - WAKA 8Montgomery, Alabama

What the Tech? How to set up a strong password that you can remember - WAKA 8Montgomery, Alabama

What the Tech? What can you do if you forget your Facebook password? - WAKA 8Montgomery, Alabama

ALFA Farmers to showcase livestock at Alabama National FairALFA Farmers to showcase livestock at Alabama National Fair