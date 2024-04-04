Protesters Did Not Take Over Loudspeaker at The Hague Train Station

Dutch transport officials refuted claims on social media that protesters "took over the loudspeaker" at the main train station of The Hague to criticise the government of the Netherlands for "contributing to a genocide" in Gaza. The misleading posts shared footage of a protest in the station, which featured an audio of the purported hijacked announcement.

But authorities told AFP the announcement system in the station in The Hague was automatic and did not include a microphone that could be taken over by protesters.by a Malaysia-based user on February 12, 2024. Part of its caption said:"I hope I'm distantly related to this legend. She took over the loudspeaker at The Hague's central train station." The 46-second video showed a banner with the Palestinian flag hung inside the Centraal train station in The Hague. Dutch-language text written on the banner said:"The Hague, capital of genocidal politics, the Netherlands finances, Israel bombs

