Protesters Delay Departure of Ship in Oakland Port

Antiwar protesters chant after they delayed for nine hours the departure of Cape Orlando ship from the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The protest’s organizers said they believed the ship was carrying military supplies as they demand to stop military aid to Israel and ceasefire against Gaza

. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group)OAKLAND — Pounding drums and chanting “stop the occupation,” scores of protesters gathered Friday at the Port of Oakland to demand a ceasefire in the The protest began nearly an hour before sunrise Friday and continued into the afternoon around the Cape Orlando vessel, a ship with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration, authorities said. It had been docked at Berth 20, and was later seen leaving the port mid-afternoon. The protest’s organizers said they believed the ship was carrying military supplies, though that claim could not be immediately verified. A Bay Area News Group photographer saw at least three people being detained after scaling a ladder leading up the side of the ship. No arrests were immediately announced by the U.S. Coast Guard, which said the incident remains under investigation. The protest comes nearly a month after an attack by Hamas on people living across southern Israel on Oct. 7 left more than 1,400 Israelis dead. Hundreds of other people were taken hostag

United States Headlines Read more: OAKTRİBNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KPIXTV: Pro-Palestinian protesters block military supply ship at the Port of OaklandProtesters demanding a cease-fire in the Israeli war in Gaza blocked a U.S. military supply ship leaving the Port of Oakland Friday by locking themselves to the ship.

Source: KPIXtv | Read more »

MERCNEWS: Protesters demanding ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war gather at Port of OaklandThe protest began nearly an hour before sunrise Friday around the Cape Orlando vessel, a ship with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration

Source: mercnews | Read more »

SFGATE: Activists at Port of Oakland block entrance to ship in Israel protestProtesters gathered at the Port of Oakland to block the entrance to a ship that they claim will transport weapons to Israel.

Source: SFGate | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Block U.S. Government Ship at Port of OaklandPro-Palestinian demonstrators trespassed at the Port of Oakland in California and blocked a U.S. government ship. The protesters chanted slogans and waved Palestinian flags, calling for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel. The protests were described as peaceful.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: Demonstrators form blockade at Port of Oakland over potential US aid being shipped to Israel'We're hoping that when [the ship] reaches Tacoma, the workers in Tacoma will not load that military cargo, that people of Tacoma will show up to protest this genocide,' the organizer of the protest said.

Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more »

KTVU: Protest at Port of Oakland over ship headed to IsraelPeople protested Friday morning at the Port of Oakland around a US government ship that is reportedly headed to Israel.

Source: KTVU | Read more »