Protesters Delay Departure of Ship in Oakland Port

Antiwar protesters chant after they delayed for nine hours the departure of Cape Orlando ship from the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The protest’s organizers said they believed the ship was carrying military supplies as they demand to stop military aid to Israel and ceasefire against Gaza
. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group)OAKLAND — Pounding drums and chanting “stop the occupation,” scores of protesters gathered Friday at the Port of Oakland to demand a ceasefire in the The protest began nearly an hour before sunrise Friday and continued into the afternoon around the Cape Orlando vessel, a ship with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration, authorities said. It had been docked at Berth 20, and was later seen leaving the port mid-afternoon. The protest’s organizers said they believed the ship was carrying military supplies, though that claim could not be immediately verified. A Bay Area News Group photographer saw at least three people being detained after scaling a ladder leading up the side of the ship. No arrests were immediately announced by the U.S. Coast Guard, which said the incident remains under investigation. The protest comes nearly a month after an attack by Hamas on people living across southern Israel on Oct. 7 left more than 1,400 Israelis dead. Hundreds of other people were taken hostag
