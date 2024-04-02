Protesters Block USNS Harvey Milk Ship Headed to Israel

Celebrating the ship and its namesake at Pier 30/32 attended by U.S. House Emerita Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, along with other local and military officials. The Arab Resource and Organizing Center set up a protest claiming that the ship was bound for Gaza to support Israel's military effort. Some protesters scaled the fence and made their way to the ship. Police arrested 10 adult females and four adult males for trespassing.

Bolt cutters were used to remove the chains that protesters used to attach themselves to the gangway. The event on the USNS Harvey Milk ship was canceled due to the blockade

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy USNS Harvey Milk along SF EmbarcaderoA group of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied along San Francisco's Embarcadero on Friday outside a U.S. Naval ship named after civil rights leader Harvey Milk.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Chain Selves to Gangway of USNS Harvey Milk in San FranciscoSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

San Francisco pro-Palestinian demonstrators chain selves to gangway of USNS Harvey MilkA group of protesters rallied outside of Pier 30-32 where the USNS Harvey Milk was docked Friday, with some demonstrators chaining themselves to the gangway of the ship.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Nancy Pelosi, Mayor London Breed and Navy officers welcome USNS Harvey Milk to SFIt was the first time the ship arrived in San Francisco. It's named after gay rights activist and former San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

USNS Harvey Milk arrives in San Francisco Bay for historic maiden voyage visitThe US Naval ship named after the late civil rights icon Harvey Milk arrived in San Francisco Bay Thursday afternoon, making its historic first visit to the Port of San Francisco.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

How to watch: Ceremony honors USNS Harvey Milk's maiden voyageFriday morning at 11 a.m., there will be a ceremony to honor the USNS Harvey Milk and the ship's namesake on board the ship at Pier 30/32 in San Francisco.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »