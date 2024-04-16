Protesters Block Highways in California, Leading to Arrests and Traffic Delays

Protester Russell Bates, 76, of Berkeley, is detained by California Highway Patrol after blocking southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, April 15, 2024. Protesters arrived around 7 a.m. to block the freeway, forcing motorists to wait nearly four hours till California High Patrol reopened the freeway shortly after 12:30 p.m. Crime and Public Safety |Around 6:15 a.m.
Another protest involving chained participants started around 7:55 a.m. at the Golden Gate Bridge. The CHP said it arrested 26 people, towed four vehicles and opened the bridge by 12:15 p.m. It was the second time protesters have shut down major highways in the Bay Area since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel plunged the Middle East into a bloody conflict and spawned protests across the United States.said the move was aimed at “blocking the arteries of capitalism and jamming the wheels of production” because “the global economy is complicit in genocide.” Similar demonstrations were seen in other U.S. cities including Chicago, Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon.
