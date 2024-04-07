Protest at Pomona College leads to 19 student arrests

A Friday Pomona College campus protest led to 19 students being arrested, with some students saying police reaction was heavy-handed and surprising to them. A pro-Palestinian group of students gathered at the college Friday for a sit-down protest , but things ramped up when the protestors moved to occupy the college president 's office.

The group that organized the protest, Pomona Divest Apartheid, said in a post on Instagram that they entered the campus' Alexander Hall to protest the 'forceful removal of their apartheid wall' which had artwork from students supporting Palestine. The 32-foot-long paneled wall had been up since March 28.In an April 5 letter addressed to the Pomona College community, college president Gabrielle Starr said for the past week, 'masked individuals who are part of a protest have occupied a portion of the Smith Campus Center (SCC) lawn,' Starr wrot

