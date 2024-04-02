Protect Your Eyes During the Solar Eclipse

With a once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse just days away, we can't forget the most important thing - eye safety! Safe solar eclipse glasses are essential to viewing the rare spectacle without causing damage to your eyes by looking directly at the sky.

And with Philadelphia gazers getting ready for 90 percent totality, here's everything you need to know about finding that protective eyewear before April 8: The American Academy of Ophthalmology advises that staring at the sun – partially covered or not – without any protective eyewear is dangerous. "Staring at the sun for even a short time without wearing the right eye protection can damage your retina permanently. It can even cause blindness, called solar retinopathy," the AAO states. Damage from solar retinopathy happens when a person stares at the sun for as little as a few seconds, according to the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismu

