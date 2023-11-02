Prosvetov makes 28 saves and Rantanen has goal and assist as Avalanche beat Blues 4-1

Ross Colton, Artturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram also had goals, and Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists apiece as Colorado snapped a two-game losing streak. Prosvetov, who got his first win since April 8, was claimed off waivers from Arizona on Oct. 9 after Alexandar Georgiev’s backup Pavel Francouz was placed on injured reserve. He made his Avalanche debut Oct. 26 in Pittsburgh when he spelled Georgiev for the final eight minutes of a 4-0 loss.
Rob Thomas scored and Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots for St. Louis, which came in having scored just 14 goals in seven games — the second- fewest in the NHL, ahead of only winless San Jose (nine in nine games).Robertson, Dadonov and Marchment score in 2nd period and Stars hold on to beat Flames 4-3Colorado was coming off two straight shutout losses on the road and went 129 minutes, 24 seconds, without scoring before Colton got his second of the season at 8:53 of the first period.
The Avalanche got their 600th home win since relocating from Quebec in 1995. It was also the 900th home victory in franchise history.
United States Headlines
