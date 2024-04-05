Prostate Cancer Cases Expected to Double Worldwide by 2040

A worldwide doubling of prostate cancer cases is expected by the year 2040, with an 85% increase in deaths. The surge is already happening in high-income countries and will gain momentum in low- and medium-income countries.

The increase is attributed to the aging population and medical advancements. The UK and USA will also see smaller increases due to the same reasons.

Prostate Cancer Cases Deaths Worldwide Increase High-Income Countries Low-Income Countries Medical Advancements Aging Population

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Medscape / 🏆 386. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Worldwide Prostate Cancer Cases Will Double By 2040, New Study Predicts—Here’s WhyI am a Colorado based reporter covering breaking news with a special emphasis on the entertainment industry, pop culture and sports. I previously covered local news in the greater Boston area, and I graduated from Northeastern University in 2017.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

Global Prostate Cancer Cases Expected to Double by 2040Researchers warn that global prostate cancer cases are projected to double by 2040, with an estimated 2.9 million people affected. The report also predicts a rise in prostate cancer deaths, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The increase in cases is attributed to factors such as aging population and genetic factors.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Study says prostate cancer rates expected to double worldwide by 2040The report also predicts prostate cancer deaths will climb to almost 700,000 globally by 2040 — mainly among men in low-and middle-income countries.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

American Cancer Society Projects 47% Increase in Cancer Cases by 2040The American Cancer Society (ACS) has released a report projecting a 47% increase in cancer cases worldwide by 2040. The report highlights the importance of healthy lifestyle habits in preventing cancer and calls for intervention.

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »

L.A. County faces $12.5 billion in climate costs through 2040, study saysProtecting Los Angeles County from 14 different climate change impacts will cost taxpayers at least $12.5 billion by the end of 2040, according to new research.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Prostate Milking: How to Give a Prostate Massage That’s Safe and FunWe talked to experts to discuss tips on how to give a prostate massage safely and how to talk about it with your partner.

Source: SELFmagazine - 🏆 478. / 51 Read more »