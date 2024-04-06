Prospects for Tax Bill Improve as Some GOP Lawmakers Signal Support

A bill to raise taxes on the wealthy and extend certain corporate tax breaks has stalled in the Senate over Republican opposition. However, there are signs that the bill's prospects could improve as some GOP lawmakers are willing to support it with small changes.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has indicated that the bill could be considered in the coming weeks and months.

