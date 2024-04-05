Prospect Theory in Action as S&P 500 Drops 100 Points

One of the pillars of behavioral economics is the so-called prospect theory , the idea that the pain of a loss is far greater than the expectation of a gain. That insight, developed by Daniel Kahneman, winner of the 2002 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, was very much in evidence on Thursday as the S & P 500 dropped 100 points in the final two hours and thirty minutes of trading.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden spoke with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and more protection for aid workers. News reports that Israel was preparing for possible retaliation from Iran also surfaced. Bond prices rose, yields declined, and oil rallied. Later in the day, Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said that if inflation continues to move sideways, then he wondered whether the Fed should cut rates at all this year. Despite Thursday's declines, the S & P 500 is only 2% from last week's record highs

Prospect Theory S&P 500 Drop Trading Loss Gain Biden Ceasefire Gaza Protection Aid Workers Bond Prices Yields Oil Rally Inflation Rate Cuts Record Highs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parasyte Theory Explains How Netflix’s Live-Action Show Connects To The AnimeWill Parasyte: The Grey connect to the anime?

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

'Jurassic World Chaos Theory' Gets New Moving Dino Action FiguresRyan O&039;Rourke is a dedicated film and television writer with a passion for horror, sitcoms, and animation of all kinds.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

This Shiba Inu Metric Explodes by 500% Amid a SHIB Price Rally: DetailsCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

HSBC Lifts Year-End Target for S&P 500 to 5,400 on Soft-Landing HopesHSBC Monday raised its year-end target for the benchmark S&P 500 to 5,400 from its prior forecast of 5,000, assuming a soft-landing for the U.S. economy and implying about 3% upside to the current levels.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

​​​DAX 40, S&P 500 Trade Close to Record Highs while FTSE 100 nears 8,000 Mark​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 amid FOMC and MPC member speeches.

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

These 5 stocks are beating the S&P 500 — and analysts expect them to rise even furtherCNBC Pro screened the S&P 500 and the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF for stocks that are beating the market so far this year — and that analysts love.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »