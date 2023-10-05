Prosecutors say former George Santos campaign treasurer will plead guilty to unspecified charge

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Prosecutors say former George Santos campaign treasurer will plead guilty to unspecified chargeThe ex-campaign treasurer for U.S. Rep. George Santos is scheduled to enter a guilty plea to an unspecified felony in connection with the sprawling federal investigation of financial irregularities surrounding the indicted New York Republican

Prosecutors say former George Santos campaign treasurer will plead guilty to unspecified chargeThe ex-campaign treasurer for U.S. Rep. George Santos is scheduled to enter a guilty plea to an unspecified felony in connection with the sprawling federal investigation of financial irregularities surrounding the indicted New York Republican.

George Santos former campaign treasurer to plead guilty in federal courtThe former campaign treasurer to Republican Rep. George Santos of New York will plead guilty to a felony in Long Island federal court, a filing showed.

Nancy Marks, George Santos' former campaign treasurer, to plead guilty to federal chargesSantos himself has been charged with fraud and money laundering.

The George Santos of the Senate: Dems still willing to work with embattled Sen. Bob MenendezSenate Democrats are open to working with Sen. Robert Menendez, despite most pushing for the New Jersey Democrat to resign in the face of federal bribery and corruption charges.

Former NYPD detective Mike Sapraicone takes on Rep. George Santos for Congressional seatSapraicone has already raised well over $500k with plans to run on what he calls an honest ticket to ultimately return integrity and a respected voice in a district that he says desperately needs it.