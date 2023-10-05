Prosecutors say former George Santos campaign treasurer will plead guilty to unspecified charge

. Nancy Marks is a veteran Long Island political operative. Marks served as the campaign treasurer and close aide to Santos during his two congressional bids. Marks resigned amid growing questions about Santos’ campaign finances and revelations Santos had fabricated much of his life story. Marks’ plea is scheduled to take place in a Central Islip courtroom Thursday.

. Nancy Marks is a veteran Long Island political operative. Marks served as the campaign treasurer and close aide to Santos during his two congressional bids. Marks resigned amid growing questions about Santos’ campaign finances and revelations Santos had fabricated much of his life story. Marks’ plea is scheduled to take place in a Central Islip courtroom Thursday. It comes as Santos faces a 13-count federal indictment centered on charges of money laundering and lying to Congress in an earlier financial disclosure.

The George Santos of the Senate: Dems still willing to work with embattled Sen. Bob MenendezSenate Democrats are open to working with Sen. Robert Menendez, despite most pushing for the New Jersey Democrat to resign in the face of federal bribery and corruption charges.

Former NYPD detective Mike Sapraicone takes on Rep. George Santos for Congressional seatSapraicone has already raised well over $500k with plans to run on what he calls an honest ticket to ultimately return integrity and a respected voice in a district that he says desperately needs it.

San Diego brothers scammed Apple for $6M with 10,000-fake iPhone, iPad exchanges: ProsecutorsTwo brothers from San Diego who ran a scheme to traffic fraudulently obtained iPhones and iPads were sentenced to federal prison terms this week.

NYPD officer charged after punching victim 13 times: ProsecutorsAn NYPD officer is accused of punching a person more than a dozen times in the face and head, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.\u2026

Hunter Biden prosecutors move to drop old gun count after plea deal collapseProsecutors who filed firearms charges against Hunter Biden moved Wednesday to formally dismiss a gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal.

Prosecutors accuse rapper YNW Melly of witness tampering as his murder retrial loomsFlorida prosecutors have charged rapper YNW Melly with witness tampering ahead of his retrial on double murder charges