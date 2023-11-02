Prosecutors in Christopher Taylor Trial Question Impartiality of APD Investigation

Taylor's defense counsel said at trial Askew was"walled off" from the investigation, but during an evidentiary hearing while the jury was outside of the courtroom, Assistant D.A.(no relation to the defendant) said the state has evidence that Askew"maintained a supervisory role over other officers in SIU" as the investigation was unfolding, and that shortly after it concluded, he conducted the performance review forWith the jury back in their seats, Mireles took the stand.

“Wouldn’t you want the same for yourself, even if that meant bending some procedures a little bit, but not breaking the law?” asked Mireles to break department protocol and allow the two attorneys to view video of the shooting without their client present. The request was granted. Mireles testified that he was"disappointed" with the decision.

The line of questioning prompted a striking concession from Ervin, who did not deny that SIU interview procedure was violated on behalf of his client.

Stoughton distinguished between situations in which officers face risk and when they face threats. Risks of serious bodily harm, Stoughton said, do not justify the use of force, but threats do; a risk escalates to a threat when a person has the ability, opportunity, and intention to cause serious bodily harm.

"Looking at the facts," Stoughton said from the witness stand on Oct. 31,"Mr. Ramos may have presented a threat of escape ... but he did not present a threat of minor physical harm, serious bodily injury, or death to the officers or anyone else. He simply didn't have the opportunity or the intention to do so."

