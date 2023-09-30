Prosecutors cite Trump’s ‘death’ comment about Milley in repeat request for gag order

Prosecutors are redoubling their efforts to secure a gag order on former President Donald Trump after his comments about Gen. Mark Milley and the death penalty. has vehemently fought requests for a gag order, claiming that it would be a violation of the former president's civil rights.

The Trump legal team published a 25-page brief to condemn theciting freedom of speech and the necessity of transparency.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC.CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP "The prosecution would silence President Trump, amid a political campaign where his right to criticize the government is at its zenith, all to avoid a public rebuke of this prosecution. However, ‘above all else, the First Amendment means that government has no power to restrict expression because of its message, its ideas, its subject matter, or its content,’" the brief states.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

General Milley defiende la democracia y critica a Trump en discurso de despedidaEl general del Ejército Mark Milley pronunció el viernes una enérgica defensa de la democracia y lanzó indirectas nada sutiles al expresidente Donald Trump en una ceremonia realizada ante un auditorio lleno, al concluir sus cuatro años frecuentemente tumultuosos como jefe del Estado Mayor Conjunto.