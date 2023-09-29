Prosecutor in Hunter Biden case cut a contentious path in Baltimore

Before he was assigned to investigate President Joe Biden’s son, Leo Wise built a reputation in Baltimore as a tough and hard-charging federal prosecutor, taking on powerful figures, whether a gang of corrupt cops, a police commissioner, a top local prosecutor or even the city’s mayor. The police case spurred two books by journalists who covered the investigation, an HBO series, and even a BBC podcast.

In an unusual move for a sitting prosecutor, Wise penned his own account, titled “Who Speaks for You?” He has said he earns no compensation from it.

“If you look at the highest-profile cases in the Baltimore area in the last few years, Leo’s done most of them," Cumming said."It's not personal. It’s just a matter of the job you have, the job you chose, and doing it to the best of your ability."

Wise acknowledged as much in his book. He boasted how during his tenure at the Office of Congressional Ethics, a law journal profile described him as on his way to “becoming one of the least-liked lawyer on Capitol Hill.” It was a “badge of honor,” he wrote. headtopics.com

In Baltimore, not all of his recent prosecutions have been easy, or successful. , including that he'd been motivated by personal animus in his pursuit of Mosby and had a history of targeting Black elected officials.

