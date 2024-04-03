Proposed King David Hotel to Cater to Jewish Community Near Las Vegas Strip

A high-rise hotel catering to the Jewish community has been proposed near the Las Vegas Strip. The King David Hotel would be 46 stories tall with 486 rooms, a synagogue, restaurants, day spa, banquet facility, and convention facilities.

It would be located at 3601 Vegas Plaza Dr., near The Mirage and Treasure Island.

