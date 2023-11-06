Proposed changes to EU pharmaceutical incentives system could lead to decline in R&D investment

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) warns that the proposed changes to the EU's pharmaceutical incentives system could lead to a significant decline in research and development investment. The European Commission's proposal aims to reduce the cost of medicines and promote the use of generics.

However, EFPIA argues that the lack of a competitiveness impact assessment and the shorter patent protection period would discourage innovation and negatively impact small and medium-sized enterprises. The Commission defends its proposal, stating that it would not disadvantage EU firms and highlights the importance of reducing medicine costs for citizens

