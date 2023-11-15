Property Taxes to Increase in Northeast Ohio Due to Real Estate Sales

Property owners in select counties across Northeast Ohio will notice an increase in their 2023 property taxes due to robust real estate sales. County appraisers are seeing an average of more than 30% increases in residential property values. However, the tax increase does not necessarily correlate to the percentage increase in property values. Using the Geauga County 2023 Tax Reappraisal Estimator, a home valued at $372,300 in 2022 is now valued at $541,900, resulting in a 9% tax increase.

