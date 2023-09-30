Promoting tradition as well as beans, Ethiopian coffee shops find fans far from home

When Yared Markos moved to London a quarter century ago, he didn't see any Ethiopian coffee shops. Now, there are more than a dozen all over a city where tea, coffee’s counterpart, has been a staple for centuries. “Tourists will walk by and smell the coffee and come in asking questions,” Markos said. “It makes people want to learn more about the culture.

” Markos said that when he moved to London, in 2000, he didn’t see any Ethiopian coffee shops; now, there are more than a dozen all over a city where tea, its counterpart, has been a staple for centuries. Ethiopian coffee has made similar inroads in cities around the world.

Among some of the most popular Ethiopian-origin coffee types are the floral Yirgacheffe, fruity Limu and nutty Kochere.T TRADITION Markos named Kaffa after the southwestern region in Ethiopia where coffee beans are believed to have been discovered around AD 800. Traditional accounts say an Ethiopian goat herder named Kaldi noticed his goats acting strangely one day after eating berries from a tree. He tried them himself, and felt energized and alert. Kaldi took the berries to a monk, who threw them in a fire, calling them the work of the devil.

A strong aroma was released, and the monks saved the remnants of the burnt beans, putting them in a jug with hot water.

Read more:

AP »

TikTok videos promoting steroid use have millions of views, says report criticized by the companyPopular videos encouraging use of the products for aesthetic or athletic gain are being posted by influencers who often downplay the risks associated with them.

TikTok videos promoting steroid use have millions of views, says report criticized by the companyPopular videos encouraging use of the products for aesthetic or athletic gain are being posted by influencers who often downplay the risks associated with them.

TikTok videos promoting steroid use have millions of views, says report criticized by the companyPopular videos encouraging use of the products for aesthetic or athletic gain are being posted by influencers who often downplay the risks associated with them.

TikTok videos promoting steroid use have millions of views, says report criticized by the companyPopular videos encouraging use of the products for aesthetic or athletic gain are being posted by influencers who often downplay the risks associated with them.

TikTok videos promoting steroid use have millions of views, says report criticized by the companyPopular videos encouraging use of the products for aesthetic or athletic gain are being posted by influencers who often downplay the risks associated with them.

TikTok videos promoting steroid use have millions of views, says report criticized by the companyPopular videos encouraging use of the products for aesthetic or athletic gain are being posted by influencers who often downplay the risks associated with them.