Promoting a Top Performer with Disregard for Company Values

Would you promote an employee who’s a top performer, but mistreats their colleagues and disregards company values? It’s a dilemma that many managers face in their careers. discusses the classic case study, “Rob Parson at Morgan Stanley.” He breaks down the issues at the heart of the case—including the questions it raises about managers’ accountability for their employees’ behavior. You’ll learn how to imagine multiple perspectives on this dilemma, so you can work through your decision making.
You'll also learn how managers should consider their own role in creating the incentives that motivate their employees. HBR On Leadership curates the best case studies and conversations with the world's top business and management experts, to help you unlock the best in those around you. New episodes every week.
