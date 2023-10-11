Prominent patrol leader in NYC Orthodox Jewish community sentenced to 17 years for raping teenager

New York (AP) — The founder of an influential anti-crime group was sentenced to 17 years in prison Wednesday for raping a teenage girl placed in his care as a result of his prominent position in Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish community.

At an emotional sentencing on Wednesday, Daskal begged for forgiveness, expressing his “overwhelming regret” for his actions while dozens of his supporters, including eight of his adult children, sat weeping and praying in the packed courtroom.

In each location, Daskal subjected her to “nightly rape sessions,” according to a statement written by the victim and read aloud in court by a prosecutor, Erin Reid. The teenager initially looked up to Daskal as a “savior and father figure,” the statement said, adding that he violated that trust by convincing her that sex was in her “best interest. headtopics.com

Daskal was caught after the victim disclosed the abuse to a mentor in 2018, who helped her report it to police. In his own sentencing memo, Daskal touted his role as founder of the Borough Park Shomrim. He said he enjoyed being the “go-to guy for community members needs and concerns, and the NYPD.”

They have also faced allegations of vigilantism and discriminatory practices against Black residents who live alongside the city’s Orthodox enclaves. For some critics, they are seen as a powerful barrier to reporting sex crimes within the close-knit religious neighborhoods. headtopics.com

Before the sentencing, Judge Garaufis appeared to address those in the courtroom, noting that family, friends, and clergy who looked the other way at Daskal’s crimes were “morally at fault” as well.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Prominent patrol leader in NYC Orthodox Jewish community sentenced to 17 years for raping teenagerA prominent crime patrol leader in New York City's Orthodox Jewish community was sentenced to 17 years in prison for raping a teenage girl placed in his care

Shiba Inu's Shibarium and BONE Listed on Prominent Turkish Crypto PlatformShibarium and BONE achieve integration and listing within big Turkish crypto platform

Coyote Valley, Martin’s Beach, Devil’s Slide: Prominent Bay Area environmental group names new leaderJulie Hutcheson named new executive director of Green Foothills, a Palo Alto group founded in 1962

Anonymous donor buys 250 plane tickets for Israel-bound IDF reservists at JFK airport: ReportAn anonymous Orthodox Jewish man generously bought 250 tickets for Israeli Defense reservists at New York's JFK Airport on Monday.

Plans to stop government shutdown prominent in tight race for House speakerThe plan for the looming shutdown showdown with the Senate emerged as a defining issue separating the two Republicans vying to be the next House speaker.

Biden to deliver remarks at roundtable with Jewish community leadersPeter Alexander is chief White House correspondent for NBC News.