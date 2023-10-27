Prominent NYC synagogue vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti, stickers: NYPD

Poll shows alarming support for Hamas but reality could be worseA prominent Park Slope synagogue was vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti and stickers in an apparent hate-motivated act early Friday, cops said.

A witness spotted “Jews for Palestinian resistance” spray-painted on the sidewalk in front of Congregation Beth Elohim on Garfield Place near Eighth Avenue in the leafy Brooklyn neighborhood around 6:45 a.m. and called 911, police said.

Two anti-Israel stickers were also affixed to the door of the house of worship, cops said. The exact message on the stickers was not immediately known. has seen a spike in hate crimes Woke up to a crime scene outside my apartment in Park Slope — someone defaced the sidewalk in front of one of the most prominent synagogues in Brooklyn. headtopics.com

