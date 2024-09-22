Prominent Mexican Journalist Retires After Years of Threats and Attacks

One of Mexico ’s most famous investigative journalists announced his indefinite retirement after being the target of numerous threats and attacks from gunmen. The journalist had also been the target of government hostilities after Mexican prosecutors leaked his personal information to drug traffickers.

However, earlier this month, Padget announced he was retiring after years of threats, harassment, and attacks on him and his family. Details of what happened during the encounter remain unknown. However, the following day, Padget announced his retirement from the news business.from the Knight Center for Journalism, Padget had been the target of hostilities even at the hands of the government. In June, Mexico City prosecutors arrested him at one of their offices when he went to demand an explanation as to the filing away of a case where his information was leaked to drug traffickers.

Journalist Mexico Threats Attacks Retirement

