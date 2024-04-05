Prominent Catholic Bishop and Peace Advocate Thomas Gumbleton Dies at 94

Thomas Gumbleton , a Catholic bishop in Detroit known for his advocacy for peace, social justice , and labor rights , has passed away at the age of 94. Gumbleton was a prominent figure in the 1960s, opposing the U.

S. role in the Vietnam War and co-founding Pax Christi USA. His death was announced by the Archdiocese of Detroit, where he served for over 50 years.

