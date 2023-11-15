ProMaster's New 1.3TB Velocity CINE CFexpress Card: A Blend of Speed, Capacity, and Price

CFexpress cards used to only be available from just a small list of manufacturers but over the last few years, that has changed and now there is a wide variety of very good options. One example is ProMaster’s new 1.3TB Velocity CINE card which is a great blend of speed, capacity, and price.is one of the few outlets that regularly brings in new CFexpress memory cards and tests them to let photographers know which are the ones to avoid and which can be trusted.

In, we had taken a look at the older ProMaster Velocity CINE cards, but they have since been updated to the PCIe 4.0 specification and now feature a much larger capacity of 1.3TB along with the promise of improved performance. So, before updating that guide, let’s take a look at this card specifically to see how it fares.. However, upgrading from PCIe 3.0 to PCIe 4.0 is still a significant step up, and ProMaster says this increases potential data transfer rates and supports the design of more efficient cards. With that in mind, let’s first look at what ProMaster promisescan d

