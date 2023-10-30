Projected top pick in '25 NBA draft Cooper Flagg commits to Duke

Cooper Flagg, the top prospect in high school basketball and the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, announced his commitment to Duke on Monday.Duke was seen as the overwhelming favorite since the early days of Flagg's recruitment. Head coach Jon Scheyer made his presence felt at Flagg's games even when he was playing on the 15U Nike EYBL circuit and continued to be a staple at his games last spring.

Coming out of the summer, only three schools remained for Flagg: Duke, UConn and Kansas. He took an official visit to Storrs, Connecticut in late September, as the Huskies continued to close the gap. Shortly after, Flagg canceled a scheduled visit to Kansas, leaving just the Blue Devils and Huskies. But a second visit to Duke, for the Blue Devils' Countdown to Craziness event last weekend, firmly shifted the momentum back toward Scheyer and Duke.

In August, Flagg announced he was reclassifying from the 2025 class to 2024 and planned to enter college next fall. He will turn 18 years old in December of his freshman year, making him eligible for the 2025 NBA draft. headtopics.com

