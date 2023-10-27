Project ALS Gala: Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor and More Stars Step Out to Raise Money for a Cure

OCT 27,2023OCT 26,2023OCT 12, 2023SEP 29, 2023OCT 26, 2023OCT 25, 20232M AGOOCT 25, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 12, 2023AUG 24, 2023JUN 5, 2023OCT 19, 2023OCT 3, 2023MAR 10, 2023NOV 21, 2022

OCT 27,2023OCT 26,2023OCT 12, 2023SEP 29, 2023OCT 26, 2023OCT 25, 20232M AGOOCT 25, 2023SEP 12, 2023SEP 12, 2023AUG 24, 2023JUN 5, 2023OCT 19, 2023OCT 3, 2023MAR 10, 2023NOV 21, 2022

Read more:

etnow »

Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor and Son Quinlin Share Rare Family Update at ALS Gala (Exclusive)The famous family came out for the Project ALS 25th Anniversary Gala Celebration in NYC on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Attend Gala With Son QuinlinBen Stiller and Christine Taylor brought their son, Quinlin, to the Thursday, October 26, Project ALS 25th Anniversary Gala, which they cohosted Read more ⮕

Why Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Are Making a Rare Family Appearance With SonBen Stiller and Christine Taylor chat with ET at the Project ALS 25th Anniversary Gala Celebration at Jazz at Lincoln Center, of which they are co-hosts. Ben shares why the organization is so important to him and the couple jokes about who's the better host. The pair’s son, Quinlin, joined his parents in a rare family outing. Read more ⮕

Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor’s Teen Joined Them on the Red Carpet & He’s So Grown UpLast night, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor co-hosted a gala that marked the 25th anniversary of Project ALS, which raises money to fund scientific research focused on finding a cure for ALS (AKA Lou Gehrig's disease). The nonprofit was founded by Stiller and Taylor's close friend, Jennifer Estess, who tragically died of the disease at age 40. Read more ⮕

Ben Cline to Newsmax: Congress Must Affirm Support of IsraelRep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Newsmax that Congress should issue a resolution in support of Israel as soon as a new speaker is elected, which he hopes will happen later Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Tijuana River Valley Project to start in early 2024A $5 million cleanup project in the Tijuana River Valley will begin in early 2024, with a completion date before the end of March, officials said on Wednesday. Read more ⮕