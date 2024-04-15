Prohibition of Bots and Artificial Methods in Athlete of the Week Poll

We prohibit the use of bots and any other artificial methods of voting. Suspicious activity could lead to the disqualification of candidates and a permanent suspension of the Athlete of the Week poll.Athlete of the Week poll.
Candidates for future Athlete of the Week polls can be nominated at highschools@bayareanewsgroup.com.Aburano won the 100- and 200-meter races at the Central Coast Section Last Chance Invite over the weekend. He won the 100 with a time of 10.83 and finished the 200 in 22.22 seconds.The junior had six goals and was a key contributor on defense across two games against Dougherty Valley and Monte Vista. Foothill is 8-5 overall and 3-2 in league this season.
Athlete Of The Week Poll Voting Bots Artificial Methods Disqualification Suspension Candidates Winners Announcement
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Pleasanton pitcher Cade Segura voted Athlete of the WeekSegura tossed a shutout against Corpus Christi Calallen, the third-ranked Class 4A team in the state. He struck out five and allowed just four hits.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »